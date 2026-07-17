Olivia Attwood calls out Katie Price's husband Lee Andrews once more

Meanwhile, Olivia Attwood has officially confirmed her relationship with Pete Wicks

Olivia Attwood has stood by her previous comments about Katie Price's husband, Lee Andrews, saying he should 'get in the bin.'

For the unversed, the TV personality, 35, joined Katie, 48, for a fun-filled Instagram video in which they joked about their husbands following Olivia's split from Bradley Dack and Lee's mysterious disappearance.

Interestingly, Lee, 43, also hit back at Vogue Williams and Joanne McNally after they discussed him on their podcast.

Now, Olivia has addressed the situation again on the latest episode of Olivia's House.

She told fans: 'Lee Andrews is coming for Vogue Williams and my sweet angel, Joanne McNally. What the hell?'

The star continued: 'Lee Andrews needs to just absolutely get in the bin. 'Like Katie's a friend of mine. No one can make me hate Kate, but this guy, I told her to her face when I seen her the other month, it's bad vibes.'

In May Katie filmed an Instagram video with Olivia during the time of Lee's first arrest as the two said they are 'two gals with not a husband in sight' (sic).

Meanwhile, Olivia Attwood has officially confirmed her relationship with Pete Wicks.

After months of being plagued by dating rumours, the former TOWIE star, 37, shared loved-up snaps from their romantic getaway as the couple packed on the PDA while relaxing in the sun.

Pete made their relationship Instagram official as he captioned the post: 'I guess someone has to go first....IBIZA.'