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Anya Taylor-Joy spills tea on Taylor Swift's phone-free wedding

Anya Tyalor-Joy recalls how she got to know major news during Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's phone-less wedding

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Web Desk
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Published July 17, 2026

Anya Taylor-Joy spills tea on Taylor Swift’s phone-free wedding
Anya Taylor-Joy spills tea on Taylor Swift’s phone-free wedding

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s ultra-private wedding came with one strict rule–no phones.

But for Anya Taylor-Joy, that created one unforgettable moment she never saw coming.

During an appearance on Swipe Stuff with LADbible, to promote her new Apple Tv+ series Lucky, the Queen’s Gambit actress reveled she spent part of the July 3 celebration anxiously wondering whether Argentina had won its World Cup match.

With guests unable to check their devices inside Madison Square Garden, she was left completely in the dark.

Then an unexpected hero stepped in.

A waiter quietly approached her and whispered, “Just so you know, Argentina’s just won.”

Anya could not hide her excitement.

“Then I was like, ‘Yes!’” she recalled with a laugh.

The update came after Argentina edged Cape Verde 3-2 in extra time in the tournament’s Round of 32, giving the Argentine-born star another reason to celebrate. 

She also praised Lionel Messi for continuing to make the nation proud.

The amusing behind-the-scenes anecdote offered fans a rare glimpse inside one of the year’s most talked-about celebrity weddings, where privacy reportedly took priority over social media updates.

Away from the wedding buzz, Anya has been making the rounds in New York City to promote Lucky, turning heads with a string of standout fashion moments while introducing audiences to her latest thriller.

Sometimes, all it takes is one discreet waiter to deliver the biggest headline of the day.

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