Zayn Malik officially debuts new facial tattoo

Zayn Malik appears to debut his relatively new facial tattoo via his latest post.

Ahead of taking over the biggest venue, the GNP Seguros with a capacity of 65,000 seats, of his solo career in Mexico City, the former One Direction star treated fans with a rare, side-profile selfie

Although some fans already spotted the mini tattoo near the corner of his right eye a month ago, it's the first time the Dusk Till Dawn hitmaker has posted a photo from sideways and offers the most clear look of the new ink himself.

The new face tat sparked mixed reactions from his die hard fans with some saying it suits him while others are lamenting over the new addition.

One admierer commented on Reddit, “Egyptian ankh symbol of life. Nice.”

Another complimented, “Ankh, the key of life... interesting…”

A third meanwhile added, “Nooo [crying emoji] This one isn’t too bad but please no more face tats.”

For the unversed, Zayn absolutely loves tattoos and has dozens of them covering a large portion of his body.

Additionally, promoting his latest solo studio album, KONNAKOL, and featuring a live all-female background band, the Die For Me singer is set to deliver his third show in Mexico city.

The three-stop leg includes a concert in Monterrey on June 14, Guadalajara on June 17, and Mexico City on June 20.

The 33-year-old even sported a custom floral-embroidered stage jacket designed by renowned Indian fashion icon Manish Malhotra for his Guadalajara performance.