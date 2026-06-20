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Nicole Kidman marks first birthday since Keith Urban divorce

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban finalised their divorce on January 6

By
Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 20, 2026

Nicole Kidman celebrates first birthday since Keith Urban divorce
Nicole Kidman celebrates first birthday since Keith Urban divorce

Nicole Kidman turns 59 and her friends and fans are celebrating her latest birthday.

While the Babygirl star has not made a major public appearance yet, she might have been celebrating the occasion privately.

The Oscar winning actress appeared to be spending a low-key, intimate day surrounded by her loved ones, including her teenage daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret.

On Saturday, June 20, the film industry and her admirers are marking the milestone birthday after production has just officially finalized on her highly anticipated Practical Magic sequel.

She and Sandra Bullock are officially returning as the Owens sisters, with the film scheduled for theaters in September 2026.

This birthday marks a personal milestone for the Big Little Lies alum as it is her first birthday as a single woman in two decades following her divorce from former husband Keith Urban.

For the unversed, Kidman and Urban, 58, finalised their divorce on January 6 after a Nashville judge signed off on the dissolution of their 19-year marriage exactly three months after the Australian-American actress and film producer initially filed for divorce citing "irreconcilable differences".

The Eyes Wide Shut actress was granted primary custody of their two teenage daughters with the parenting plan specifying the girls live with their mother 306 days a year, while the father has parenting time every other weekend (59 days a year).

Both parties agreed to waive all rights to child and spousal support. Property, investments, vehicles, and assets were split by mutual agreement according to their prenuptial terms, with each retaining what was already in their possession. Each star also covered their own legal fees. 

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