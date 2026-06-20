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Duchess of Gloucester celebrates cake day at Royal Ascot alongside newlyweds

Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling were spotted alongside King and Queen on final day

By
Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 20, 2026

Duchess of Gloucester celebrates cake day at Royal Ascot alongside newlyweds

The Duchess of Gloucester marked a milestone celebration at Royal Ascot on Saturday as she turned 80, joining the royal gathering on the final day of the 2026 meeting in Ascot.

She was seen in the pre-parade ring alongside her daughter, Lady Davina Windsor, where the pair warmly spoke with Peter Phillips and his wife, Harriet Sperling, as the day’s racing got underway.

Just a fortnight after her wedding, nurse Harriet Sperling returned to Ascot once again, continuing her stylish run at the meeting after also attending Day One earlier in the week.

For Saturday’s outing, the newlywed opted for an elegant white lace midi dress with delicate button detailing down the bodice giving wedding look vibes.

King Charles and Queen Camilla also joined the couple for Royal Ascot festivities at the Berkshire course.

The royal couple led the traditional procession from Windsor Castle to the racecourse in a fleet of carriages.

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