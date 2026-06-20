King Charles wont anger Queen Camilla for Meghan Markle

The royal family faces new controversy amid reports Prince Hary will travel to the UK with Meghan Markle and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, with King Charles’ approval.

The news has raised eyebrows among royals as Prince William and Queen Camilla are said to be reluctant to welcome the Duchess of Sussex back to the family.

As per new claims, the 78-year-old Queen has already made it clear to the King that she won't support the idea of forcing them to return to royal life, the "prison" Meghan vowed never to return to.

Meghan Markle is said to be considering a fresh attempt to mend relations with the Firm.

However insidedrs claimed, "The royals have already slapped a ban on any formal reunion meeting with either of the Sussexes."

According to insiders, that effort is now focusing on Camilla, who Harry's wife is thought to view as one of the most influential figures within the royal family.

"Meghan has come to the conclusion that staying locked in the same cycle of resentment and silence isn't benefiting anyone.

An insider close to the Sussexes went on to claim: "Meghan is increasingly convinced that if there's going to be any chance of repairing relationships, somebody has to be prepared to take a risk and open the door."

However, they admitted all is not well on the palace side, adding: "Approaching Camilla wasn't the obvious choice, and Meghan is fully aware of that. But she believes that because there has been so much distance between them, there may actually be an opportunity to start with a clean slate."

The source said: "There is a feeling among some royal aides that Camilla has zero appetite for becoming the focal point of another Sussex reconciliation effort.

"People close to Camilla believe she has earned the right to avoid situations that could create further tensions. If Meghan is hoping for a breakthrough meeting, there are those who think she will find the door firmly closed."

"It's something Meghan feels a personal connection to Camilla because advocacy for women and girls has been a major part of her own public work for many years," one insider told Radar.