Trump, Meloni are feuding again over G7 photo claim: Here’s how it started, why it matters

The war of words between U.S. President Donald Trump and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni escalated dramatically over the weekend. The war of words between U.S. President Donald Trump and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni escalated dramatically over the weekend.

Meloni stated that Trump’s “constant, unprovoked attacks are senseless” after he claimed she “begged” for a photo with him at the G7 summit.

The feud started when Trump was interviewed with Italian broadcaster La7, where he mentioned that Meloni had pleaded with him for a photo while meeting at the G7 meeting in Evian-les-Bains, France, earlier this week.

Trump said, “She begged me to take a photo with her. She wanted a photo with me so badly, I could have skipped it, but I felt sorry for her.”

Soon after, Meloni pushed back, posting a video calling the claims “completely fabricated” and saying: “Italy and I do not beg.”

After Meloni’s comments, Trump doubled down Saturday, June 20, on Truth Social, writing that Meloni asked “over and over” for a picture, claiming she is “doing poorly in Italy with her level of popularity.”

Trump wrote: “Now, after the United States defeated Iran militarily, she wants to be friends again in order to get her ‘numbers up.’ No thanks!!!”

The feud didn’t stop there. Meloni further fired back in an Instagram post, addressing the U.S. President directly: “These constant, unprovoked attacks are senseless. As for my popularity, being your friend certainly has not helped it, nor does it depend on my relationship with you. My popularity is none of your concern. I suggest you focus on yours.”

The escalation has a significant impact on the U.S.-Italy diplomatic relationship. Soon, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani cancelled a planned trip to the U.S., calling Trump’s remarks “serious and offensive” towards their Prime Minister and all of Italy.

Once thought of as being one of Trump’s closest supporters in Europe, Meloni was present at Trump’s inauguration in January 2025. However, tensions between the two have arisen due to the war between the U.S. and Israel in Iran and Trump’s tariff imposition on Europe.

Trump has claimed that Italy did not allow the U.S. bombers to operate from the bases in Sicily during the war in Iran without the consent of the parliament.