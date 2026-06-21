Dua Lipa’s Chanel wedding dress features 480,000 beads, 25,000 feathers: Here’s story behind it

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner have shared the first glimpse of their three-day wedding celebrations in Sicily.

The pop superstar has shared intimate photos of their nuptials on Instagram.

The 30-year-old singer married the British actor in a lavish ceremony at Villa Valguarnera, an 18th century Sicilian palace known as “little Versailles.” The main event was held in London on May 31.

For the big event, Lipa sported a high couture dress made by the House of Chanel, with designer Matthieu Blazy being responsible for creating Lipa’s first wedding dress. The magnificent outfit featured a crystal-and-feather design, a low back with embroidery, and a long train measuring two meters.

It needed 480,000 hand-sewn beads made by Atelier Montex, along with 25,000 feathers made by Lemarié. She wore a veil of six meters with beaded and feather embroidery.

This dress, made by hand in the ateliers at 31 Rue Cambon in Paris, was truly one of a kind. These trompe l’oeil jewels took 1,155 hours to be created using needlework by Lesage.

Lipa has chosen a wedding dress designed by Blazy at Chanel. This pop star always liked the work of this designer, who created clothes for Bottega Veneta and later for Chanel.

However, Lipa’s connection with Chanel goes even further, as she was the muse of the campaign for the Chanel 25 bag in March 2025. Nevertheless, her relationship with Blazy is closer than with Chanel.

The singer has always appreciated Blazy’s work, having worn his work for several significant events, including her 28th birthday celebrations. She also attended Blazy’s debut couture show for Chanel in Paris earlier this year.