 
Geo News

Dua Lipa's Chanel wedding dress features 480,000 beads, 25,000 feathers: Here's story behind it

Dua Lipa’s custom Chanel wedding dress required 1,155 hours of needlework

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published June 21, 2026

Dua Lipa’s Chanel wedding dress features 480,000 beads, 25,000 feathers: Here’s story behind it
Dua Lipa’s Chanel wedding dress features 480,000 beads, 25,000 feathers: Here’s story behind it

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner have shared the first glimpse of their three-day wedding celebrations in Sicily.

The pop superstar has shared intimate photos of their nuptials on Instagram.

The 30-year-old singer married the British actor in a lavish ceremony at Villa Valguarnera, an 18th century Sicilian palace known as “little Versailles.” The main event was held in London on May 31.

For the big event, Lipa sported a high couture dress made by the House of Chanel, with designer Matthieu Blazy being responsible for creating Lipa’s first wedding dress. The magnificent outfit featured a crystal-and-feather design, a low back with embroidery, and a long train measuring two meters.

It needed 480,000 hand-sewn beads made by Atelier Montex, along with 25,000 feathers made by Lemarié. She wore a veil of six meters with beaded and feather embroidery.

This dress, made by hand in the ateliers at 31 Rue Cambon in Paris, was truly one of a kind. These trompe l’oeil jewels took 1,155 hours to be created using needlework by Lesage.

Lipa has chosen a wedding dress designed by Blazy at Chanel. This pop star always liked the work of this designer, who created clothes for Bottega Veneta and later for Chanel.

However, Lipa’s connection with Chanel goes even further, as she was the muse of the campaign for the Chanel 25 bag in March 2025. Nevertheless, her relationship with Blazy is closer than with Chanel.

The singer has always appreciated Blazy’s work, having worn his work for several significant events, including her 28th birthday celebrations. She also attended Blazy’s debut couture show for Chanel in Paris earlier this year. 

Make us preferred on Google
Trump, Meloni are feuding again over G7 photo claim: Here's how it started, why it matters
Trump, Meloni are feuding again over G7 photo claim: Here's how it started, why it matters
Spain removes Gibraltar border barriers for first time in 300 years in historic post-Brexit deal
Spain removes Gibraltar border barriers for first time in 300 years in historic post-Brexit deal
Trump defends reflecting pool project, blames ‘deranged' vandals
Trump defends reflecting pool project, blames ‘deranged' vandals
Iran announces closure of Strait of Hormuz over Israel's ceasefire violations in Lebanon
Iran announces closure of Strait of Hormuz over Israel's ceasefire violations in Lebanon
Scientists building giant 'Black Box' to record Earth's final days
Scientists building giant 'Black Box' to record Earth's final days
Dominican Republic resort fire: Here's how it occurred, why it spread so quickly
Dominican Republic resort fire: Here's how it occurred, why it spread so quickly
World's most expensive beggar? $16,000 robot asking humans for recharge money goes viral video
World's most expensive beggar? $16,000 robot asking humans for recharge money goes viral
Kennedy Center tarp debate intensifies as officials cite technical reasons: Here's why
Kennedy Center tarp debate intensifies as officials cite technical reasons: Here's why