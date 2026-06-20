Diogo Dalot fires back at Ronaldo critics after Portugal’s World Cup draw

Portugal defender Diogo Dalot has hit back at critics, describing them as the group of people who are actively rooting for his team to lose, as millions of others wish well to the Cristiano Ronaldo-led team.

This comes after Portugal’s underwhelming performance in the 2026 FIFA World Cup opener against DR Congo sparked a wave of severe criticism against the team, particularly the acclaimed Ronaldo as he failed to score.

The match ended with a 1-1 draw, which many football fans described as an upset by DR Congo.

Dalot revealed that they had a discussion regarding social media prior to the tournament, adding, “The team was cut off from criticism on social media.”

He defended the captain CR7, saying, “Everybody is aware of Ronaldo’s ability to deal with criticism. Pressure is a part of a competition at this level. Our opinion of him hasn’t changed, he will always be ready to help and represent the nation.”

The 27-year-old athlete assured fans of unity and cohesion among the team, adding that the team was ready to do everything to win.

He also appeared optimistic about upcoming World Cup games and described the setback early in the World Cup as a positive aspect for the team, saying, “The earlier the setbacks, the easier it is for us to kill that theme and move on.”

Portugal is set to face Uzbekistan in the next Group K fixture on Tuesday.