 
Geo News

Diogo Dalot fires back at Ronaldo critics after Portugal's World Cup draw

Portugal's World Cup opener ended with 1-1 draw against DR Congo

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published June 20, 2026

Diogo Dalot fires back at Ronaldo critics after Portugal’s World Cup draw
Diogo Dalot fires back at Ronaldo critics after Portugal’s World Cup draw

Portugal defender Diogo Dalot has hit back at critics, describing them as the group of people who are actively rooting for his team to lose, as millions of others wish well to the Cristiano Ronaldo-led team.

This comes after Portugal’s underwhelming performance in the 2026 FIFA World Cup opener against DR Congo sparked a wave of severe criticism against the team, particularly the acclaimed Ronaldo as he failed to score. 

The match ended with a 1-1 draw, which many football fans described as an upset by DR Congo.

Dalot revealed that they had a discussion regarding social media prior to the tournament, adding, “The team was cut off from criticism on social media.”

He defended the captain CR7, saying, “Everybody is aware of Ronaldo’s ability to deal with criticism. Pressure is a part of a competition at this level. Our opinion of him hasn’t changed, he will always be ready to help and represent the nation.”

The 27-year-old athlete assured fans of unity and cohesion among the team, adding that the team was ready to do everything to win. 

He also appeared optimistic about upcoming World Cup games and described the setback early in the World Cup as a positive aspect for the team, saying, “The earlier the setbacks, the easier it is for us to kill that theme and move on.”

Portugal is set to face Uzbekistan in the next Group K fixture on Tuesday. 

Make us preferred on Google
Trump, Meloni are feuding again over G7 photo claim: Here's how it started, why it matters
Trump, Meloni are feuding again over G7 photo claim: Here's how it started, why it matters
Spain removes Gibraltar border barriers for first time in 300 years in historic post-Brexit deal
Spain removes Gibraltar border barriers for first time in 300 years in historic post-Brexit deal
Trump defends reflecting pool project, blames ‘deranged' vandals
Trump defends reflecting pool project, blames ‘deranged' vandals
Iran announces closure of Strait of Hormuz over Israel's ceasefire violations in Lebanon
Iran announces closure of Strait of Hormuz over Israel's ceasefire violations in Lebanon
Scientists building giant 'Black Box' to record Earth's final days
Scientists building giant 'Black Box' to record Earth's final days
Dominican Republic resort fire: Here's how it occurred, why it spread so quickly
Dominican Republic resort fire: Here's how it occurred, why it spread so quickly
World's most expensive beggar? $16,000 robot asking humans for recharge money goes viral video
World's most expensive beggar? $16,000 robot asking humans for recharge money goes viral
Kennedy Center tarp debate intensifies as officials cite technical reasons: Here's why
Kennedy Center tarp debate intensifies as officials cite technical reasons: Here's why