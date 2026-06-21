Brooklyn Beckham's $1M ad deal leaves estranged family ‘heartbroken'

Brooklyn Beckham is back in headlines after reports said he earned about one million dollars from a DoorDash advert.

The campaign has also added more talk about his family issues.

The short advert shows him joking about watching the World Cup from home and giving away tickets.

Many people that think it hints at his strained relationship with David and Victoria Beckham, although nothing has been confirmed.

Reports say the deal was worth close to one million dollars, but some estimates suggest the final amount could be lower depending on the campaign size.

People close to the Beckham family have reacted strongly, saying that they feel hurt by how the advert links to their private issues.

They believe it has made the situation even more painful.

Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz have said in the past that they want privacy, but this new advert has brought them back into public discussion again.

Online reactions are mixed as some people say it is just a normal brand deal, while others feel it is using family problems for attention.

So far, neither Brooklyn nor the Beckham family has made a detailed public statement about the latest claims and the situation is still unclear.