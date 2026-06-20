Taylor Swift reportedly invites rising star Sombr to wedding celebration

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s reported wedding celebration is already creating plenty of buzz and now a new name has been added to the conversation.

According to reports, rising singer Sombr is expected to be among the guests invited to the couple’s upcoming celebration.

While neither Taylor, Travis nor Sombr has spoken publicly about it, the reports have quickly caught fans’ attention.

Many people may not know much about Sombr yet, but he has been steadily building a name for himself in the music world.

In recent months, he has also been seen around Taylor Swift some times, which led fans to believe the two have formed a friendship.

The singer gained even more attention after performing at an event celebrating Taylor’s Songwriters Hall of Fame honour.

Since then, fans have become more interested in his connection with the pop star.

Reports also suggest that a few other famous faces could attend the celebration, including some of Taylor’s closest friends from music and Hollywood.

Taylor and Travis announced their engagement in August 2025 after nearly two years together.

Since then, every rumour about their wedding has become major news among fans.

For now, details about the celebration are still being kept very private.

But with Sombr’s name now being linked to the guest list, many fans are curious to know more about the young singer and how he became part of Taylor Swift’s circle.