Olivia Rodrigo records grateful video message after new milestone

Olivia Rodrigo is flying high with excitement after You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love hit a new milestone.

The 23-year-old pop star shared a personal video message as her newly released album debuted at Number 1 on the UK Official Albums Chart.

“Thank you so much for this UK number one on my new album, You Seem Pretty Sad For A Girl So In Love. This means so much to me,” she said in a clip posted by the organisation.

“I wrote so many of these songs in the UK, sort of about the UK, and so this is extra special,” the Happier singer continued. “And I want to thank my producer, Dan Lettigrow. He's a genius.”

“He made this whole record with me. And thank you guys all for listening. I really, really appreciate it so much, and I can't wait,” she added before concluding. “Thank you. Bye!”

The record earned over 103,000 equivalent units in its opening week, making it her third consecutive UK #1 and scoring the biggest first-week sales for any artist born this century.

The Deja Vu songstress reposted the video on her own Instagram Stories on Saturday, June 19, writing, “Thank u so much i [pink heart emoji] the UK.”

For the unversed, Rodrigo has a total of 7 Number 1 placements on the Official UK Charts, consisting of 3 Number 1 albums and 4 Number 1 singles.

While she has maintained a perfect, consecutive streak with all three of her studio album releases hitting the top spot: SOUR (2021) GUTS (2023) You Seem Pretty Sad For a Girl So In Love (2026), her Number 1 Singles include: drivers license (2021) good 4 u (2021) vampire (2023) drop dead (2026).

Moreover, her new achievement marked the record for the female artist with the most UK Number 1 singles this decade.