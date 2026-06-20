Ariana Grande delights fans by releasing full ‘Petal’ tracklist

Ariana Grande made the last show of her four-night mini Los Angeles residency more memorable with a special treat.

The Bang Bang hitmaker sent the lucky concertgoers into an absolute frenzy by unveiling the complete tracklist of Petal.

Although, initially, she opted to reveal one song name at a time, the L.A. finale became unforgettable with the unexpected stunt.

Instead of unveiling 12 tracks at a time, the 7 Rings hitmaker chose a faster approach as the 15-minute countdown on the big, circular screen features all songs.

Interestingly, before taking over the stage to perform during her ongoing The Eternal Sunshine Tour, the former Nickelodeon and Disney actor teased her fans, writing, “too excited to wait any longer..... see you at the countdown tonight @teamariana.”

LA residency marks Grande;s highly anticipated return to the stage. As part of her The Eternal Sunshine Tour, she is performing a four-night residency across Los Angeles split between the Crypto.com Arena and the Kia Forum.

Moreover, the LA shows have been a huge draw for high-profile attendees, with stars like Kim Kardashian, Emma Roberts, and John Legend spotted in the crowd.

Following the Wicked star’s North American dates, she is scheduled to headline a five-night residency at The O2 in London later in the summer.

Petal - Arina Grande tracklist:

kiss me

hate that i made you love me

petal

stay

oh well

big feelings

freak

(warning signs)

like i do

never get over me

bad thing (bunny hop)

nowhere, nobody