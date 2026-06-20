'Friends' stars pay tribute to late director James Burrow

Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Lisa Kudrow are mourning the loss of their Friends director James Burrows.

Shortly after the prolific TV director's family confirmed his death on Friday, June 19, the Friends star cast shared heartfelt tributes on their official social media platforms.

Turning over to his Instagram, LeBlanc, 58, penned, "Jimmy, words cannot describe the impact and influence you had on us and everyone who was lucky enough to have known you.”

“You sir are a true icon on so many levels. Well wishes in your next act,” he added alongside a two-slide carousel before concluding. “You will be missed. God Bless.”

In addition to a selfie of the duo, the other black and white snapshot showed the pair joined by Schwimmer striking a playful pose.

Both Friends stars were smiling widely as they hugged Burrows, who wore a goofier expression. The photo was taken in 2016 for the NBC special.

The Ross Geller-famed actor shared the same photo to his Instagram and described the late personality as "another Father figure."

"Jimmy Burrows brought out the best in every actor he ever worked with, and elevated every show he directed, making it funnier and more moving than anyone expected," he wrote. "His warmth, humility and generosity made us feel safe, like family, and I'm sure we weren't the only cast to feel that way. He looked out for us, on camera and off."

Schwimmer, 59, continued, "Loving, wise, encouraging, challenging, instructive, patient, inspiring, playful—and on my best days, I'd like to think, even proud.”

"Thousands of writers, actors, producers, crew members and network execs are forever blessed to have been on a sound stage with him, watching him work and learning from his incomparable talent," he added, before signing off, "Jimmy, I miss you already and I'm forever grateful to you. Thank you for being such a wonderful director, mentor and friend."

Kudrow, Meanwhile posted a photo of herself and the director, who passed away at the age of 85, on the set of The Comeback.

For the unversed, Burrows directed 15 episodes of Friends, including "The One with the Blackout," which earned him another Emmy nod among 11 Emmys wins out of 48 nominations.

He was known for his work on The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Will & Grace, Taxi, Frasier and more.