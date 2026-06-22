Gigi Hadid posts rare childhood photo on special occasion

Gigi Hadid shares a childhood photo of herself and the resemblance to her and Zayn Malik’s daughter Khai in uncanny.

The supermodel, who is currently in a relationship with Maestro star Bradley Cooper, marked a special occasion with a rare snapshot of herself with her father, Mohammad Hadid.

On Sunday, June 21, she took to her Instagram Stories to celebrate Father’s Day.

In addition to posting an adorable and nostalgic snapshot of the father-daughter duo, the 31-year-old made the tribute more personal with a sweet caption.

Instead of writing Father’s day she wrote, “Happy Baba’s Day” punctuated with a red heart emoji.

Notably, this is not the first time the mother of one has sparked “mini-me” comparisons to Khai.

While Gigi and Zayn, 33, protect their daughter’s privacy by keeping her face off the internet, they often share images of Khai in denim, cowgirl boots, or pigtails.

Special media users pointed that the proud mom’s childhood photos look exactly like Khai.

The resemblance is especially striking in flashback photos where both share similar blonde hair, face shapes, and features.

Gigi shared an Aspen photo dump featuring a vintage picture of herself as a toddler skiing, and her followers immediately noticed she looked like a carbon copy of Khai.