Prince William, Princess Kate issue surprise message: ‘Welcome to London'

Prince William, Princess Kate issue special message: ‘Welcome to London’

Prince William and Princess Kate seem to be ready for a big week as they issue an unexpected update amid preparations taking place at the Palace.

The Prince and Princess of Wales had maintained their silence ever since reports of Prince Harry coming back to UK with Meghan Markle and the children have emerged. Sources have claimed that there is a lot of nervousness surrounding a possible meeting between William and Harry as the siblings are still estranged from one another.

King Charles has been pushing for his two sons to put their differences aside as well. Amid the reports, a message from William and Kate could be a telling move.

In a carousel post of London’s green spaces, a statement read, “Welcome to London Climate Action Week 2026.”

The royals are no strangers for sending pointed messages which hold a much deeper meaning when read between the lines.

The Prince of Wales, who founded the Earthshot Prize Award to find practical solutions to protect the planet, is passionate about environmental issues – a common interest that William shares with his estranged brother.

William is also Founder of The Royal Foundation’s United for Wildlife, while Catherine is an advocate of using nature to heal, especially mental health issues.

This could be a message that would state that once again William and Kate are using their crucial work to ignore the buzz surrounding the Sussexes’ visit.

The future king will be attending event for Climate Action week from 20th through 28th June.