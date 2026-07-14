Meghan Markle draws conditions for next royal meeting before leaving UK

Meghan Markle sets new boundaries with royals after reunion

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were understood to be left delighted following their reunion with King Charles last week, which brought Archie and Lilibet closer to their royal roots.

Even though it seems that things have smoothed out, the Duchess of Sussex has some grievances about the embarrassing situation they had to face in the public over the royal accommodation offer.

The private family gathering could be the last one that Charles has with the Sussexes as Meghan is “drawing a red line”, according to Woman’s Day sources.

The Sussexes had met King Charles and Queen Camilla at Highgrove House, a sentimental place as it was Harry’s childhood home.

“She’s told Harry there’s nothing for them in the UK and she’s drawing a red line on any future reunion,” the insider said. “She’s not going to let this humiliation slide.”

So, when Meghan was returning back to Montecito, she allegedly decided to leave the royal family firmly behind in the past.

According to Rob Shuter’s sources, Meghan is frustrated by how the Palace always finds another way to snub Prince Harry when he is the one reaching out.

“As far as she’s concerned, she’ll never see them again,” the insider said.

Prince Harry is understandably “disheartened” and “humiliated, not just by the royal rejections, but the realisation his family do not care”.