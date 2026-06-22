French woman rescued in KP after 'years of domestic abuse'

A file photo of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police. —APP

PESHAWAR: Police have rescued a 54-year-old French woman and her children from a house in Khyber district’s Bara tehsil after receiving information that she was allegedly being subjected to domestic abuse, officials said.

According to Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Dr Mian Saeed, Khyber Police acted on verified information received on June 18, 2026, and raided the house, where they recovered French national Sylvia Yasmina.

A case has been registered against her Pakistani husband, while further investigation and legal proceedings are underway.

Police said Sylvia had married a Pakistani citizen and had been living in Bara since 2014. She has five children, one of whom has hearing and speech impairments.

After the raid, police took the woman and her children into protective custody and shifted them to the Women Police Station in Peshawar for their safety and further legal action.

In her statement to police, Sylvia alleged that she had been subjected to continuous abuse by her husband and was not allowed to leave the house.

In the FIR registered on her complaint, she said that she and her children had lived in extremely difficult circumstances since 2014, claiming they had been deprived of their freedom and that her husband repeatedly assaulted them.

She alleged that they bore facial and bodily scars from the abuse and requested authorities to initiate criminal proceedings against him, describing him as a violent man who mistreated the family on a daily basis.

Officials said the French national had expressed a wish to return to France. Following her request, Pakistan’s Foreign Office informed the French Embassy, while authorities continue to investigate the case.