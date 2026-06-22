5.4-magnitude earthquake shakes Islamabad, parts of Punjab and KP

A Richter scale measuring earthquake. — AFP/File

Epicentre traced to Hindu Kush mountain range in Afghanistan.

Rescue authorities urge public to call 1122 in emergencies.

Tremors felt in Wana, South Waziristan and surrounding areas.

PESHAWAR: A 5.4-magnitude earthquake shook large parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Punjab on Monday, with the epicentre traced to the Hindu Kush mountain range in Afghanistan, the seismological centre said.

The tremors were recorded at a depth of 215 kilometres, the seismological centre added.

The earthquake was felt across a wide stretch of KP, including Peshawar and its surrounding areas, Swat, Buner, Hangu, Shangla, Kohat, Mohmand, Shabqadar, Bajour, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Charsadda, Swabi and Dera Ismail Khan and its adjoining areas.

Tremors were also felt in Tank city and its suburbs, Upper South Waziristan, Lower South Waziristan including various areas of Wana.

In Punjab, residents of Multan city and surrounding areas also reported feeling the tremors, while Rawalpindi and Islamabad were similarly affected.

Rescue authorities confirmed that tremors were felt across various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and urged the public to immediately contact 1122 in case of any emergency.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

Pakistan's susceptibility to earthquakes stems from its location along the boundary of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates. The country has experienced multiple devastating quakes in recent decades.