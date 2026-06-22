 
Geo News

5.4-magnitude earthquake shakes Islamabad, parts of Punjab and KP

Tremors felt across 15 districts from Peshawar to Multan, depth recorded at 215km

By
Web Desk
|

Published June 22, 2026

Make us preferred on Google
A Richter scale measuring earthquake. — AFP/File
A Richter scale measuring earthquake. — AFP/File
  • Epicentre traced to Hindu Kush mountain range in Afghanistan.
  • Rescue authorities urge public to call 1122 in emergencies.
  • Tremors felt in Wana, South Waziristan and surrounding areas.

PESHAWAR: A 5.4-magnitude earthquake shook large parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Punjab on Monday, with the epicentre traced to the Hindu Kush mountain range in Afghanistan, the seismological centre said.

The tremors were recorded at a depth of 215 kilometres, the seismological centre added.

The earthquake was felt across a wide stretch of KP, including Peshawar and its surrounding areas, Swat, Buner, Hangu, Shangla, Kohat, Mohmand, Shabqadar, Bajour, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Charsadda, Swabi and Dera Ismail Khan and its adjoining areas.

Tremors were also felt in Tank city and its suburbs, Upper South Waziristan, Lower South Waziristan including various areas of Wana.

In Punjab, residents of Multan city and surrounding areas also reported feeling the tremors, while Rawalpindi and Islamabad were similarly affected.

Rescue authorities confirmed that tremors were felt across various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and urged the public to immediately contact 1122 in case of any emergency.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

Pakistan's susceptibility to earthquakes stems from its location along the boundary of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates. The country has experienced multiple devastating quakes in recent decades.

Pakistan's envoy to US hails BoP President Zafar Masud's contributions to banking sector
Pakistan's envoy to US hails BoP President Zafar Masud's contributions to banking sector
IPP announces support for PPP in Gilgit-Baltistan govt formation video
IPP announces support for PPP in Gilgit-Baltistan govt formation
US, Iranian delegations meet Pakistani mediators ahead of much-anticipated talks video
US, Iranian delegations meet Pakistani mediators ahead of much-anticipated talks
NDMA issues nationwide alert over heavy rain, flood risks
NDMA issues nationwide alert over heavy rain, flood risks
Pakistan's mango exports shrink as Middle East war impacts linger
Pakistan's mango exports shrink as Middle East war impacts linger
PM Shehbaz, Field Marshal Munir meet US delegation led by VP Vance video
PM Shehbaz, Field Marshal Munir meet US delegation led by VP Vance
PPP, PML-N agree power-sharing formula for formation of GB govt video
PPP, PML-N agree power-sharing formula for formation of GB govt
Pakistan-mediated US-Iran technical talks to be held today in Bürgenstock: FO video
Pakistan-mediated US-Iran technical talks to be held today in Bürgenstock: FO