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Oil prices drop 3% after progress in US–Iran talks in Geneva

Markets keep reacting sharply to shifting geopolitical signals around the US–Iran negotiations

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 23, 2026

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Oil prices drop 3% after progress in US–Iran talks in Geneva
Oil prices drop 3% after progress in US–Iran talks in Geneva

Oil prices decreased by 3 percent on Monday after progress was noted at the first round of Pakistan mediated talks between the United States (U.S.) and Islamic Republic of Iran in Geneva, Switzerland.

As oil supply returns to normal due to the opening of the Strait of Hormuz and the U.S. announcement of lifting sanctions on Iranian oil, the Brent crude prices decreased by $2.67, reaching $77.90 per barrel.

This comes after the first round of talks between the U.S. and Iranian officials on Monday with both sides hinting at significant progress toward reaching a deal and achieving a permanent end to hostilities.

Oil prices had shown significant volatility in the previous trading sessions as markets reacted sharply to shifting geopolitical signals around the U.S.–Iran negotiations. 

Earlier in the week, crude benchmarks had initially climbed on uncertainty surrounding the talks, before reversing gains as optimism over de-escalation began to dominate sentiment.

Any sustained progress toward a deal between Washington and Tehran is seen by traders as potentially reducing the likelihood of supply disruptions and supporting a more stable flow of Iranian crude back into global markets.

However, analysts cautioned that the situation remains highly fluid, with energy markets likely to remain sensitive to any breakdown in negotiations or delays in sanction relief mechanisms. 

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