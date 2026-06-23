Prince Edward’s son royal title sparks debate after Palace update

Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie son, James Wessex, seemed to have gotten a surprising nod from the Palace just one day after he took his father’s place at Royal Ascot last week.

The St James’s Palace had shared an update on June 20 about an engagement which the Duke of Edinburgh was set to undertake. However, it seems that Edward was replaced by his son in the announcement.

“The Earl of Wessex, Colonel, Scots Guards, this morning attended the Regimental Gathering at Somme Barracks, Catterick Garrison, and was received by Brigadier David Madden (Deputy Lieutenant of North Yorkshire).”

Royal watchers were quick to point out the error since the publication is known for its near-perfect accuracy. The ceremonial position of Colonel of the Scots Guards, which belongs to Prince Edward rather than his 18-year-old son, who now holds the Earl of Wessex title.

“A rare error in the Court Circular, issued by Buckingham Palace,” royal expert Richard Eden pointed out. “It is the Duke of Edinburgh not his son the Earl of Wessex who’s Colonel of the Scots Guards.”

One fan responded that this wasn’t the first time it had happened.

“We've seen spelling errors in publicly presented messages by Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, on 2 occasions. Falling standard everywhere.”

Prince Edward had been at the annual gathering at Somme Barracks over the weekend. The even is a major highlight for both serving and veteran Scots Guardsmen to reunite and celebrate the regiment’s history.