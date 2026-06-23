Bailey Zimmerman's canceled show takes unexpected turn amid legal drama

Country music star Bailey Zimmerman is making headlines for reasons that have nothing to do with a new song.

The 26-year-old singer is facing legal trouble after an arrest warrant was issued in New Mexico, where he is accused of causing more than $16,000 in damage at a resort hotel following a canceled concert appearance.

According to court documents, Zimmerman had been scheduled to perform at Sandia Resort and Casino in Albuquerque on May 27. But what was supposed to be a concert night reportedly spiraled into chaos hours before showtime.

An affidavit alleges Zimmerman “appeared to be exhibiting signs of intoxication” during interactions with staff and throughout sond check.

Witnesses claimed he “stumbled onto the stage” before grabbing a guitar and smashing it on the ground, later “tripping over the stage and falling backward.”

The document further alleges that the singer threw cymbals, kicked a drum set, pushed a guitarist and hurled a microphone before storming off.

The concert was ultimately canceled, with Zimmerman telling fans on Instagram, “I have not been feeling well and have tried to power through, but I’m not able to give you all the show you deserve.”

“I hate letting y’all down and was really looking forward to these shows, but I gotta take care of myself so I can get back out there stronger,” he added.

The situation reportedly did not end there. Resort staff later claimed Zimmerman became “disorderly” when asked to leave the property.

The following morning, housekeeping allegedly discovered extensive damage inside his room, including a broken television, damaged furniture, missing chairs and a hole in the wall.

Zimmerman is also accused of leaving behind an unpaid alcohol bill.

The legal drama comes more than a year after the singer publicly apologized for a drunken performance at a music festival, admitting, “I got up on stage, and I was too drunk to play. And I sang awful, I played awful.”

As for now, fans await rising country star’s statement over the latest allegations.