Ayo Dosunmu to return to Wolves on 5-year, $112M deal with player option: report says

Ayo Dosunmu agrees to ink a five-year deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves that includes a player option in the fifth year of the contract.

Dosunmu was the 38th overall draft pick in the 2021 NBA Draft by Bulls.

Dosunmu is set to return to Wolves in a deal that is estimated to be $112 million, claimed by ESPN NFL insider Shams Charania.

Dosunmu and guard Anthony Edwards developed special chemistry after he arrived from the Chicago Bulls in February this year.

To secure Dosunmu, Minnesota gave up four second-rounders and ex-lottery pick Rob Dillingham to Bulls in return for Dosunmu.

After trading three-time All-Star forward Julius Randle to the Nets earlier in the night, they focused on securing Dosunmu for a five-year contract after his stunning performance in the playoff run, the report claims.

Dosunmu gained a key rotation position for a conference contender within just three months of his joining Minnesota.

He averaged 15.6 points in 29.2 minutes during a 10-game playoff season.

For context, the night Timberwolves starting guard Donte DiVincenzo suffered a scary injury to his right Achilles, Dosunmu posted 43 points as a reserve in a surprise win over Nuggets in Game 4 of the first round of NBA playoffs.