Murder probe launched after 14-year-old Lilly's body found in Blaina: Here's what we know

The Gwent police have launched a murder investigation after a teenager’s body was discovered in South Wales on Tuesday, June 23, 2026.

The body was located in the Duffryn Park area of Blaina on Monday, June 22, 2026.

The teenager has been identified as Lilly, who was said to be a 14-year-old.

Lilly was last spotted on Blaina High Street at around 6.50 p.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2026.

Blaina is located in the South Wales valleys, which is about 18 miles north of Cardiff.

At the time of her disappearance, Lilly was described as wearing a long-black dress and black sandals with dark hair.

According to the detective chief inspector, Steven Thomas, the senior investigating officer provided the latest updates in the case.

He said, “We understand that this will cause distress and concern amongst our communities.

“We have a large police presence in the area at this time. Inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the death.”

Thomas added, “Our officers are here and available for you to speak to.”

Gwent Police has provided emergency contact details in case anyone comes up with the information.

Anyone with the lead can contact them either by calling 101 or through direct message on their Facebook or X, or contact Crimestoppers without revealing their identity at 0800 555 111.