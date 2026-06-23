Excessive heat warning issued as Southern California faces hottest day of year

Southern California is expected to be hit with excessive heat conditions as a major heatwave is set to send temperatures soaring well above seasonal averages.

The hot temperature begins Monday, June 22, with peaking around midweek.

The National Weather Service warns that the highest temperature will hit on Tuesday, June 23, through Thursday, June 25.

Wednesday, June 24, is likely to be the hottest day of the stretch.

As per the forecasts, expected temperatures are:

Inland valleys (Los Angeles and Ventura counties): Low to mid-90s

Desert communities: 100°F or exceed 100°F

Coastal areas: Mid-70s to low 80s

Downtown L.A. and surrounding metro areas: Around 90°F

San Fernando and San Gabriel Valleys: Mid-90s

Antelope Valley and parts of Santa Barbara County’s Cuyama Valley: Can top 100°F

The heat wave is also going to bring about suppression of the marine layer that has been causing the persistent gloomy weather in the month of June, and will lead to sunny weather for most of the week. The forecasters have identified an unusual influx of mid-level moisture, which will be seen on Tuesday and Wednesday, with a 5%-15% chance of light rains in Los Angeles and Ventura Counties.

The dry and hot weather might increase fire weather hazards in parts of Southern California. As per the NWS, drying up vegetation and fire plume hazards might make the area susceptible to wildfires.