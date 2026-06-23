Jalen Hurts cracks elite tier among QB fantasy rankings for 2026—can he deliver results now?

Jalen Hurts, the Philadelphia Eagles' quarterback has claimed an elite position among the finest QB fantasy rankings for 2026.

The Eagles' QB has landed among top quarterbacks in ESPN’s latest rankings of fantasy QBs for 2026 released on Tuesday, June 23.

Hurts was trailed by Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen and Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson.

Hurts has proved he remains one of the most productive fantasy football quarterbacks coming into the 2026 regular season.

Hurts appeared in 16 games during the 2025 regular season, posting 3,224 yards, 25 touchdowns, and just six passes intercepted.

For the unversed, fantasy ratings are mainly expert projections, the higher the points are, the higher the draft price would be.

Hurts surpassed Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels, Joe Burrow, Jaxson Dart, Bo Nix Mathew Stafford, and Brock Purdy in a QB-heavy top 10 packed with runners, passers, or a mix of the two.

Much to the credit of his combined touchdown production and rushing value, Hurt’s placement was written on the wall.

He completed 64.8% of his passes and ended up with a 98.5 QB rating while leading Philadelphia to an 11-5 finish.

Hurts chipped in eight rushing touchdowns, continuing with the mix of dual-threat production that set him apart from the rest quarterbacks in fantasy football.