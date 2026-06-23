Adam Sandler goes above and beyond for wife on special day

Adam Sandler takes romance to new heights and his grand gesture is literally reaching the skies.

The Happy Gilmore star marked 23 years of his marriage with wife Jackie Sandler with a sky-high move.

Celebrating the couple’s latest milestone the comedian’s romantic stunt has fans looking up as he wished his wife with a message in the sky.

Taking to his Instagram on Monday, June 22, the Grown Ups alum posted a snapshot alongside a sweet message.

“Happy 23rd anniversary to my sweetheart. Love you forever,” he captioned the image.

The snapshot showed something made out of the long white streaks left behind a plane.

The contrail spelled out “23 A [heart shape] J” in the clear, blue sky.

Their eldest daughter, Sadie Sandler gushed over with a row of red heart emojis in the comments section.

Rob Schneider sends love to the longtime happily married couple writing, “Seems like yesterday…” and “Congratulations [Champagne, confetti and balloon emoji].

Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp chimed in, commenting, “Happy twenty threeeeee [four red heart emojis].”

Interestingly, many Los Angeles locals claimed they saw the aircraft writing the message out.

“We saw this in Venice today!!,” one said. Another commented: “I saw the plane writing this [teary eyes emoji].”

For the unversed, Adam, 59, and Jackie, 51, reportedly met on the set of Big Daddy in 1998, where she played a waitress at the local sports bar.

The pair tied the knot on June 22, 2003, in an outdoor ceremony at Dick Clark's oceanfront Malibu estate.

The couple welcomed Sadie, 20, in May 2006. They later welcomed a second daughter, Sunny Sandler, in November 2008.