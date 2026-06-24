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Lisa reveals why fans treat her differently after romance speculation

Lisa gets candid about privacy after Frédéric Arnault rumours

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 24, 2026

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BLACKPINKs Lisa reveals why fans treat her differently after romance speculation
BLACKPINK's Lisa reveals why fans treat her differently after romance speculation 

For someone followed by millions around the world, Lisa has a surprisingly relatable wish: sometimes, she just wants a normal day.

The BLACKPINK superstar is opening up about life under the microscope, revealing that her relationship with fans has evolved as she’s grown more vocal about protecting her personal space.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Lisa admitted that fame can be overwhelming, but says fans have become more understanding in recent years.

“I feel like after I came out and talked about how there’s no privacy for me, [fans] now respect that a lot more,” Lisa shared.

The singer, whose global popularity has only exploded in recent years, said she remains deeply grateful for her supporters. Still, being one of the most recognizable faces in music comes with challenges.

“They know that being in this position is not easy,” she explained.

Then came the most relatable line of all: “Sometimes it’s just a little too much, and sometimes I just want to be normal.”

The comments quickly sparked conversation among fans, many praising Lisa for her honesty about the pressures that come with celebrity life.

The interview also arrives amid continued curiosity surrounding her rumoured relationship with businessman Frédéric Arnault. The pair were first linked in 2022, though Lisa has consistently kept her romantic life out of the spotlight.

Recent speculation has suggested the two may have gone their separate ways, but neither has publicly addressed the rumours.

Beyond dating headlines, Lisa also reflected on her journey from aspiring performer to global icon, including changing her name as a teenager, meeting her future BLACKPINK bandmates and navigating superstardom.

For fans, it was a reminder that behind the sold-out shows and social media buzz is someone still searching for a little bit of normal in an extraordinary life. 

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