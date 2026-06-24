Katie Price shares shocking message from ex Dane Bowers about Lee Andrews

Katie Price has shared a recent candid conversation she had with her ex-boyfriend Dane Bowers

Katie Price has shared a recent candid conversation she had with her ex-boyfriend Dane Bowers out of the blue.

The former glamour model,48, stunned fans after marrying a self-proclaimed Dubai businessman Lee Andrews just weeks after meeting him online.

Moreover, Katie's newly married life took a dramatic turn when her 43-year-old husband was detained at Al Awir Central Prison in Dubai on fraud allegations after being detained over fraud allegations.

However, Lee was recently released from the prison.

Meanwhile, Katie is currently busy promoting her upcoming Sky docuseries, Katie Price: Nothing to Hide.

During the promotion, she shared her ex Dane's opinion about Lee, recalling Dane messaged her out of the blue recently on Instagram.

The conversation began: “Please tell me this nonsense with Lee is a load of rubbish?”

It sparked laughter from the audience, while Katie smiled.

It comes after Dane previously revealed how he broke Katie's heart for the first time.

For the unversed, Katie was in a relationship with Dane for over two years, between 1998 and 2000, but she has often said that Dane was the love of her life.

The mum-of-five is set to bare all in a four-part, Sky documentary, entitled Katie Price Nothing To Hide.