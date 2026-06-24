Kendall Jenner joins Jacob Elordi in Australia for his birthday week

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi took their budding romance to his native Australia amid his birthday week.

The Euphoria star and the supermodel were spotted spending quality time together just a couple of days before the 28-year-old actor’s birthday.

The Kardashians star and Elordi, who will turn a year older on June 26, were photographed together while going for a hike together with a pet dog in Byron Bay, Australia, a coastal town roughly two hours away from where he was born in Brisbane.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum was bundled in a blue rain coat paired with black pants.

She completed her look with sunglasses and a bandana tied on her head.

The Kissing Booth actor, meanwhile, sported a bright yellow rain coat with black pants.

He accessorised the apparel with a baseball hat, and sunglasses, as seen in photos published by People.

Kendall and Jacob‘s Australian getaway comes just a few weeks after they spent time together in Japan.

For the unversed, the two stars first sparked dating rumours in April when they were spotted together at Coachella.

In the weeks since then, they’ve been spotted together in Hawaii, on a date in Montecito, and more.