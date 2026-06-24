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Prince William, Kate take quick action for children after urgent call

Prince William, Princess Kate to make unexpected change for George, Charlotte Louis

By
A. Akmal
|

Published June 24, 2026

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Prince William, Kate take quick action for children after urgent news
Prince William, Kate take quick action for children after urgent news

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis would be facing an unexpected change in plans after a red alert was issued, with emergency precautions to be put in place.

It was announced that the UK will be hit with an unprecedented, which is set to surpass its current highest-ever recorded temperature of 40.3C, set in Coningsby, Lincolnshire, in July 2022.

Reports have claimed that around 850 schools have been closed fully or partially on Wednesday and Thursday because of the extreme weather.

Some schools would be taking the pandemic approach as they move lessons online while some schools would be open but they would finish off early by lunchtime.

The country has a rule for working parents, who are entitled to up to four weeks of unpaid parental leave each year. It comes in handy such as sudden school closures.

This, however, wouldn’t be much of a problem for the Prince and Princess of Wales, who have often given priority to their three children over many royal matters.

Prince William has been scheduled to undertake several engagements for Climate Action Week. It remains to be seen if he would continue with his plans or would be making some changes.

Meanwhile, there are no current engagements for Princess Kate, which means the school situation would not be a problem for the Waleses family.

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