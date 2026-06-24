Katie Price reflects on romance with Gareth Gates after years of silence

Gareth previously denied their relationship and later accused Katie of selling the story to the press

Katie Price has shared new insights into her relationship with her ex, Gareth Gates, claiming that he ghosted her.

Gareth previously denied their relationship and later accused Katie of selling the story to the press.

However, in a bombshell new trailer for Katie's upcoming Sky documentary Katie Price: Nothing to Hide, Gareth appears (amongst other exes) to speak out on their fling.

Speaking at the official launch of the three-part series, Katie revealed she was shocked upon learning Gareth would finally speak up after claiming he 'ghosted' her.

She told the crowd: 'Imagine meeting someone 25 years ago and then they sort of ghost you. You don't know why and then you go forward 25 years and then you get the answers.

'Explaining he thought it was Katie who had sold their story to the press, she continued: 'Because he had thought I'd done something which I didn't do and now, he finds out, it really wasn't me.

'The shock on his face and the shock on mine – everyone was like, "you and Gareth, that was the one that got away!".'

For the unversed, Katie was in a relationship with him when he found fame on Pop Idol at just 17 years old.

Later the mum-of-five later said she regretted getting close to him when he was so young.

She is currently being married to Dubai businessman and self-proclaimed millionaire Lee Andrews. However, this marriage also appears to be facing difficulties due to his tall claims about his wealth and life.

Meanwhile, Sky docuseries Katie Price: Nothing To Hide, which is set to air on July 8th.