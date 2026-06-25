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Lionel Richie falls ill during opening night of tour, unable to finish show

The Grammy-winner said he wasn't feeling well before leaving the stage at his 'Sing a Song All Night Long Tour'

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Published June 25, 2026

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Lionel Richie exits stage mid-performance after feeling dizzy
Lionel Richie exits stage mid-performance after feeling 'dizzy'

Lionel Richie had to cut his show short after falling ill mid-performance.

According to the Minnesota Star Tribune, the Grammy-winning singer left the stage during a concert in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Wednesday, June 24 after telling fans he was feeling dizzy.

The 77-year-old had just launched the 2026 leg of his Sing a Song All Night Long Tour with co-headliners Earth, Wind & Fire. But roughly 55 minutes into what was scheduled to be a 90-minute set, Richie began showing signs that something wasn’t right.

At one point, he performed his classic hit Dancing on the Ceiling while seated, explaining to the crowd, “When you’re feeling dizzy, sit your ass down.” He joked that it was the first time he had ever sung the song from a chair.

Richie later remained seated while performing Three Times a Lady at a grand piano before announcing an unexpected intermission and leaving the stage. His band continued playing for a short time before also exiting.

About 40 minutes later, Richie’s saxophonist, Dino Soldo, returned with disappointing news for concertgoers.

“Unfortunately, Lionel is not feeling well,” said the musician. “He won’t be able to continue. Additional information will be available.”

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