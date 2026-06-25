Zayn Malik dropped by longtime manager amid claims he's difficult to work with

Earlier this year, it was reported that Zayn allegedly punched former bandmate, Louis during the filming of a Netflix road trip show last year

Zayn Malik's personality has reportedly been labelled as difficult to work with after he was dropped by the manager who have been guiding his career since 2022.

The former One Direction star has been ditched by Zenkai Management following an alleged fallout with Louis Tomlinson last year.

The singer left One Direction in 2015 because he wanted to live a normal as a 22-year-old, has been forging attempting to forge a comeback but has encountered several setbacks along the way.

Sources said: 'It's no secret that Zayn isn't the easiest character to work with and his team stood by him through thick and thin.

'But things reached a point where his management felt they couldn't do anything else, and they recently resigned. Now he is looking for the third manager of his solo career. It's not a good look.'

Earlier this year, it was reported that Zayn allegedly punched former bandmate, Louis during the filming of a Netflix road trip show last year.