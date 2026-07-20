Khloé Kardashian pays tribute to late grandma: ‘My sweet MJ'

Khloé Kardashian has posted a moving tribute to her late grandmother, Mary Jo "MJ" Campbell, following her death at the age of 91.

The reality television star took to Instagram on Sunday to share a series of nostalgic throwback photos with the family matriarch, captioning the post with a poignant message dedicated to "my sweet MJ".

In the emotional online post, the 42-year-old Good American co-founder thanked her grandmother for teaching the family that life is meant to be celebrated, that laughter brings healing, and that love is the greatest legacy anyone can leave behind.

Reflecting on Campbell’s longevity and poise, the star added that her grandmother had lived her life fully, gracefully, and beautifully.

For the mum-of-two, one of the most meaningful aspects of their time together was the bond Campbell formed with the youngest generation of the family.

Kardashian, who shares eight-year-old True and three-year-old Tatum with her ex-partner Tristan Thompson, stated that one of her greatest blessings will always be that her children got to know their great-grandmother.

She expressed deep gratitude that her kids were able to experience Campbell’s hugs, stories, joy, and the incredible light she effortlessly carried.

The tribute also touched upon the lasting impact the matriarch left on the famous family.

Kardashian wrote that her grandmother taught them that love never truly leaves, explaining that it lives on through the family she built, the traditions they will continue, the stories they will tell, and every single time they actively choose joy.

Describing her as truly one of one, she thanked Campbell for the lessons, laughter, and intentional time she dedicated to her loved ones.

The TV personality also used the opportunity to connect the loss to her late father, Robert Kardashian, who passed away from oesophageal cancer back in 2003.

Writing about her belief that heaven welcomed her grandmother with open arms alongside everyone who had been waiting to see her again, Kardashian expressed comfort in knowing that Campbell kept a special promise to tell her dad just how deeply he is loved and missed.

She concluded the message with a vivid picture of her grandmother's reunion in the afterlife, writing that she knows her grandmother is happy having her Coca-Cola, tuna sandwich, and graham crackers with "papa Harry" while her late aunt, Karen Houghton, dances around them.

The matriarch’s passing was originally made public on Thursday by Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner.