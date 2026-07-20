Blake Lively attends 2026 FIFA World Cup after Taylor Swift wedding ditch

Blake Lively was spotted enjoying the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final alongside her close girlfriends on Sunday, following her public snub from former close friend Taylor Swift’s wedding to Travis Kelce.

The 38-year-old actress flashed a wide smile in a candid selfie shared to her Instagram Stories from the stadium, where she watched Spain claim a 1-0 victory over Argentina.

Dressed down for the match in a striped button-up shirt, a white tank top, light-wash jeans, and sunglasses, Lively attended the final with Stoney Clover Lane founders Kendall and Libby Glazer, as well as her longtime friend Emma Gray, while her 49-year-old husband, Ryan Reynolds, was notably absent from the photo.

Credit: Instagram/blakelively

Lively’s high-profile sporting outing comes shortly after she was noticeably absent from Swift's star-studded nuptials at Madison Square Garden in New York City earlier this month.

The pop icon’s guest list featured a host of A-list names, including Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper, Tom Brady, and Brad Pitt.

On the night of Swift's rehearsal dinner, Lively and Reynolds were instead photographed in Lake Placid, New York, supporting their daughter Betty at a horse riding competition.

Just a week after the wedding, the couple were seen out of the country altogether, having lunch on a Mexican restaurant rooftop in Canada.

The distance between the former best friends stems from the bitter legal fallout between Lively and her It Ends With Us director, Justin Baldoni.

A source revealed to Page Six last month that the pop star had not extended a wedding invitation to Lively, adding that no olive branch had been offered to repair the friendship.

A separate insider previously explained that the 36-year-old singer needed space after her name was dragged into the court filings between Lively and 42-year-old Baldoni.

According to the source, Swift felt deeply hurt and used like a pawn, wanting absolutely nothing to do with the ordeal after always being a loyal friend to the actress.

Although the high-profile case between Lively and Baldoni reached a surprise settlement in May, the pair remain locked in an ongoing court battle over the financial aftermath.