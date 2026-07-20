See Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet get handsy at 2026 FIFA World Cup final

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet turned heads at the 2026 FIFA World Cup final on Sunday, 19 July, showing off plenty of public displays of affection in the stands as Spain claimed victory against Argentina.

Attending the high-stakes match at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, the couple watched the championship game from their executive suite, where they were spotted sharing a romantic kiss before the teams kicked off on the pitch.

The 28-year-old reality star and the 30-year-old Oscar nominee, who have been dating for three years, appeared completely smitten throughout the afternoon.

Captured holding hands, Chalamet grinned warmly at his girlfriend, with fan footage posted online earlier in the day showing the pair walking hand-in-hand as they arrived at the venue.

Jenner opted for a stylish, all-black outfit featuring a long-sleeved top and cropped trousers paired with matching kitten-heeled sandals, while Chalamet sported a sporty head-to-toe Adidas look consisting of a blue long-sleeved top, black track bottoms, and trainers.

The afternoon date involved more than just sitting back to watch the biggest football match of the year.

Before the match got underway, the Dune actor took on a key ceremonial role on the field.

Video footage shared by FOX Sports showed Chalamet walking out through the player tunnel to carefully place the official World Cup final match ball onto a designated podium.