Brad Paisley on Taylor Swift's 'chaotic' wedding: ‘Least pretentious'

Country music star Brad Paisley has defended Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's massive Madison Square Garden wedding, describing the multi-million-pound event as one of the "least pretentious" ceremonies he has ever witnessed.

While a few disgruntled guests reportedly branded the star-studded nuptials as "tacky" and "chaotic," the legendary singer had nothing but praise for the high-profile celebration.

Speaking to the Associated Press, Paisley dismissed the critics, insisting that the day carried a deeply personal meaning for those who were lucky enough to attend.

The 36-year-old pop icon and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, also 36, officially tied the knot on 3 July inside the world-famous New York arena, which was completely transformed into a castle-inspired setting featuring a dramatic grand staircase.

The spectacular affair reportedly cost the power couple a cool $20 million.

The absolute takeover of the arena included a glowing "JusT&T" marquee outside, an elaborate dessert spread, a 1970 Chevy Chevelle given away as a raffle prize, and actor Adam Sandler serving as the official wedding officiant.

The 1,000-strong guest list was also treated to exclusive live performances from rock royalty Paul McCartney and Stevie Nicks.

Despite the sheer scale of the event, the 53-year-old country artist remained blown away by how grounded the atmosphere felt.

He explained that, ironically, it was one of the least pretentious weddings he had ever seen or will ever see.

He noted that being invited meant a great deal to him and his wife, 9-1-1: Nashville star Kimberly Williams-Paisley, viewing it as a massive thank you from Swift herself.

The bond between the two musicians stretches back nearly two decades; Swift was only a teenager when she landed a career-boosting spot as the opening act on Paisley's Bonfires and Amplifiers Tour in 2007, and the pair have maintained a fiercely supportive friendship ever since.

Securing a spot at the top-secret event involved navigating a strict, highly secure invitation process, which Paisley likened to an entertaining game of cat and mouse.

The physical invitations were heavily watermarked to block any potential media leaks, explicitly telling recipients that their presence meant the world to the couple.

Paisley recalled how the initial message teasingly provided a date and a rough geographical area without specifying the actual building, promising that more details would follow only if they committed to attending.

Upon receiving the note, Paisley asked his 54-year-old wife if she wanted to go, and her immediate, enthusiastic agreement sealed their definitive "yes" RSVP.

To pull off the surprise, the bride and groom kept their loved ones entirely in the dark, only releasing the exact location on the morning of the wedding.

Furthermore, attendees were issued strict instructions that all smartphones and smart devices would be collected and safely locked away until the end of the night.

The absolute digital blackout caused a bit of pre-wedding anxiety for the guests.

Kimberly’s 47-year-old sister, actress Ashley Williams, revealed that she stepped in to help the Father of the Bride actress get ready for the grand occasion.

The How I Met Your Mother alum shared that her sister was incredibly stressed about not having a phone clock to keep track of time during the mobile-free evening, prompting Brad to go out and physically buy a brand-new watch specifically so he could keep tabs on the hour without relying on his banned Apple Watch.

The headline-grabbing celebration has also triggered an incredible wave of charitable giving across the United States.

Following their big day, Swift and Kelce splashed out an astonishing $26 million in donations distributed among more than 20 separate charities.

Among the chosen organizations was the free, referral-based grocery non-profit founded by the Paisleys to combat hunger.

The Tennessee-based couple took to Instagram to share a video expressing their gratitude for the transformative gift, noting that the generous funding will go an incredibly long way in supporting families at a time when food insecurity has hit an all-time high in Nashville.