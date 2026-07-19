 
Geo News

Why Cara Delevingne walked away from life in the UK

Cara Delevingne looked back on her journey while speaking about her first headline music tour

By
Web Desk
|

Published July 19, 2026

Why Cara Delevingne walked away from life in the UK
Why Cara Delevingne walked away from life in the UK

Cara Delevingne has opened up about a painful feeling she has carried for years, admitting she does not believe English people truly like her.

The model and actress recently looked back on her journey while speaking about her first headline music tour across the UK and Europe.

Even though she is starting a new chapter as a singer, she admitted that London was the hardest place to sell tickets.

Speaking honestly, Cara said, "I don't think English people like me much…" She also suggested that people in Britain often enjoy seeing public figures struggle.

The Paper Towns actress explained that returning to England is not about proving anyone wrong, instead, she feels there is still a part of her that wants to make her parents proud.

Cara even compared England to her parents, saying that is why she keeps coming back.

The star also talked about leaving London for Los Angeles in 2015 after stepping away from modelling.

Looking back, she said the move helped her change her life.

"I wanted to reinvent myself. I had to break free, whether from holding myself back or from how people saw me. I just hated myself so much and I was just so fragile. I didn't have a thick enough skin for it then, but I do now," she shared.

The interview came right after Cara appeared on the cover of Playboy, calling the photoshoot freeing.

Make us preferred on Google
‘The Odyssey' review uncovers a deeper meaning behind Nolan's epic
‘The Odyssey' review uncovers a deeper meaning behind Nolan's epic
Noah Kahan's big New York show ends in disappointment for fans
Noah Kahan's big New York show ends in disappointment for fans
Tom Holland, Zendaya recreate iconic 2017 moment during ‘Spider-Man' promotion
Tom Holland, Zendaya recreate iconic 2017 moment during ‘Spider-Man' promotion
Justin Bieber records ‘very special' message about 2026 FIFA Halftime show
Justin Bieber records ‘very special' message about 2026 FIFA Halftime show
‘Obsession' star Inde Navarrette left speechless by fan's rare gift
‘Obsession' star Inde Navarrette left speechless by fan's rare gift
Ariana Grande drops teasers for 'petal' music video and 'kiss me' lyrics
Ariana Grande drops teasers for 'petal' music video and 'kiss me' lyrics
Justin Bieber and Hailey quietly face heartbreaking family challenge
Justin Bieber and Hailey quietly face heartbreaking family challenge
Niall Horan, Thomas Rhett forced to reschedule Hersheypark Stadium show
Niall Horan, Thomas Rhett forced to reschedule Hersheypark Stadium show