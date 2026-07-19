Why Cara Delevingne walked away from life in the UK

Cara Delevingne has opened up about a painful feeling she has carried for years, admitting she does not believe English people truly like her.

The model and actress recently looked back on her journey while speaking about her first headline music tour across the UK and Europe.

Even though she is starting a new chapter as a singer, she admitted that London was the hardest place to sell tickets.

Speaking honestly, Cara said, "I don't think English people like me much…" She also suggested that people in Britain often enjoy seeing public figures struggle.

The Paper Towns actress explained that returning to England is not about proving anyone wrong, instead, she feels there is still a part of her that wants to make her parents proud.

Cara even compared England to her parents, saying that is why she keeps coming back.

The star also talked about leaving London for Los Angeles in 2015 after stepping away from modelling.

Looking back, she said the move helped her change her life.

"I wanted to reinvent myself. I had to break free, whether from holding myself back or from how people saw me. I just hated myself so much and I was just so fragile. I didn't have a thick enough skin for it then, but I do now," she shared.

The interview came right after Cara appeared on the cover of Playboy, calling the photoshoot freeing.