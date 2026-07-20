Justin Bieber performs at first-ever FIFA World Cup 2026 final halftime show

Justin Bieber took to the stage at the first-ever FIFA World Cup final halftime show on Sunday, delivering a stripped-back acoustic performance that stood out amid one of sport's most spectacular new spectacles.

The 19 July show at New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, marked a landmark moment for the tournament, the first time a World Cup final had featured a Super Bowl-style halftime performance.

The 11-minute show brought together Shakira, Madonna, BTS and Bieber, with the Canadian pop star opting for a more intimate moment by playing his hit Everything Hallelujah from his 2025 album Swag II on guitar.

Bieber, 32, was confirmed as the fourth headliner on 8 July, when FIFA and Global Citizen made the joint announcement.

He expressed his enthusiasm for being part of the occasion at the time.

"The FIFA World Cup brings the world together in a way nothing else can. I'm grateful to be part of this Halftime Show, and even more grateful knowing it's already helping expand access to education for children around the world."

The show marked Bieber's first major public performance since his headline set at Coachella in April, making Sunday's appearance a significant moment for fans who had been waiting to see him back on a big stage.