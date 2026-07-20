Spice Girls' Mel C borrowed this wedding essential from Victoria Beckham

Spice Girls' Melanie Chisholm gets married

Mel C is married, and her dress came straight from Victoria Beckham's own wardrobe.

Melanie Chisholm, 52, has wed her fiancé Chris Dingwall, announcing the news in a Sunday profile with British Vogue.

The singer, best known as Sporty Spice, described herself as someone who never grew up dreaming about a wedding.

"I love weddings and when I go to other people's I always have good craic, but I wasn't a girl who grew up dreaming about her dress," she told the magazine.

"I was always just focused on my career. I think even relationships took a backseat for me because I've been so driven to do what I love, which is performing."

She added: "I'd gotten to the point in my life where I just didn't think it was going to be a part of my story."

That changed when she met Dingwall, an Australian model, via celebrity dating app Raya in 2024.

"The spark was immediate. I was 49 when I met Chris and I was in a really good place," she recalled. "We had a date in Australia, and it's been difficult to separate us ever since."

He proposed during a holiday in Mallorca, Spain, in July 2025, and has since become an integral part of her family life.

"I'm a single mum. My daughter is 17, and we're pretty resilient, the two of us, we're a team. For anybody coming into our world, it was going to be tough, and he just fits perfectly," Chisholm said of the 17-year-old daughter she shares from a previous relationship.

The couple married in a low-key legal ceremony in Australia, followed by a celebration in Cumbria this summer.

"I didn't feel like a big traditional wedding was right for me," she said. The dress situation, however, turned into a rather lovely Spice Girls story.

Chisholm had ordered a gown from former bandmate Victoria Beckham's label, but it didn't fit and there was no time for alterations before she flew to Australia. Beckham had a solution.

"I was actually having dinner with Melanie and asked her what she was up to. She very casually told me she was leaving for Australia in two days and getting married!" Beckham, 52, told Vogue.

"When I asked what she was wearing, she mentioned she had actually ordered one of my dresses but that it didn't quite fit, and she didn't have time to get it altered before leaving. I happened to have that exact dress in my own wardrobe and offered to lend it to her."

Chisholm wore Beckham's Lace Cami Dress for the Australian ceremony.

For the English celebration, Beckham went further, creating a bespoke piece using vintage lace dyed to a specific shade.

"Victoria wanted to make it much more personal to me," Chisholm said. "It's very flattering, open at the back."