Shakira celebrates huge milestone ahead of FIFA World Cup halftime show

Shakira thanks fans for their support ahead of her historic World Cup halftime show performance

Shakira is riding a wave of success as she prepares to make history at the first-ever FIFA World Cup halftime show.

Just hours before taking the stage on Sunday, July 19, the Colombian superstar celebrated a major achievement as her latest World Cup anthem, Dai Dai, climbed to the top of multiple global music charts.

“And we’ve made it to the Final with ‘Dai Dai’ at No.1 on Spotify Global, Billboard Global, and YouTube! All thanks to you!” the 49-year-old wrote on her Instagram Stories.

She also shared a glimpse of New York’s MetLife Stadium, where Spain and Argentina are set to battle for the World Cup trophy. During halftime, Shakira will perform alongside Madonna, BTS, Justin Bieber, Burna Boy and other major stars in the historic show, curated by Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

The performance marks another milestone in Shakira’s long relationship with the FIFA World Cup. She has now appeared at four World Cup ceremonies, most recently performing Dai Dai with Burna Boy at the tournament's opening ceremony at Mexico City's Estadio Azteca.

The singer is no stranger to creating World Cup anthems either. Her 2010 smash hit Waka Waka (This Time for Africa) became one of the tournament's most iconic songs.

“It’s going to be a shared halftime show. It’s going to be pretty historic, five amazing artists,” she told People magazine about the upcoming show. “Well, four amazing artists plus me,” she joked.