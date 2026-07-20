Stephen Colbert pays brief visit to social media for special reason

Stephen Colbert broke his social media silence for a sweet, sentimental reason on Sunday, 19 July, returning to Instagram for the first time in several weeks to celebrate his pet dog’s seventh birthday.

The 62-year-old television host posted a photo of his dark brown Boykin Spaniel, Benny, resting on a chair, overlaying the image with the caption: “Happy 7th Birthday, Benny.”

The brief social media update marks Colbert's first public post in weeks, coming nearly two months after he bade farewell to The Late Show With Stephen Colbert following its sudden cancellation by CBS.

The network originally announced in July 2025 that the flagship late-night franchise would be coming to an end, clarifying at the time that the decision was driven purely by financial reasons and was not related in any way to the content, performance, or broader affairs at parent company Paramount.

Addressing his audience during a July 2025 taping shortly after learning the news, Colbert broke his silence on the network's choice as crowd members booed.

“Before we start the show I want to let you know something that I found out just last night. Next year will be our last season,” he explained to viewers, adding that the network was not replacing him and that the entire late-night show was going away.

Expressing his gratitude despite the abrupt end, he praised his broadcasting partners and thanked the audience members who joined them every night in the studio and across the globe.