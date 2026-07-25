Cardi B fires back at fans trying to dictate her

Cardi B has a blunt message for fans hoping she will swear off dating after her split from Stefon Diggs: don’t hold your breath.

The rapper addressed the chatter during a candid livestream, making it clear she’s not planning a lifetime of singlehood despite suggestions that she should focus solely on herself.

"I've been seeing some suggestions like, 'I want her to be single, I want her to focus on herself.' Bitch, I'm not going to be single for the rest of my life," she said.

Cardi insisted she has already spent plenty of time on her own, adding, "I've been single throughout my whole tour. Single, not talking to nobody, not entertaining nobody, not anything."

Now, she's embracing life again.

"I've been going outside, chilling with friends, I've been vacationing, I've been drinking I've been having fun. I've been having a ball," she shared, before joking, "But even me and my friends, even when we have a ball, we need some entertainment. Because at the end of the day baby, entertainment is needed."

The Grammy winner admitted her dating choices have not always been perfect.

"Could I pick better men? Probably. Maybe. So, whatever," she confessed, while adding she may become "a little bit more exclusive."

Still, she ended the conversation with the line that’s already making headlines: "I know you guys expect me to be single — I'm not gonna be single forever. I need to be entertained. Life is cool. Life is everything. But it's just like, all right, the p—y needs love too."

Her comments arrive as Cardi continues to spark romance rumours with Nigerian footballer Maduka Okoye following her recent breakup with Diggs.