Prince Harry's life ruled by fears after latest blow: ‘Dark spiral’

Prince Harry has been left devastated by the latest defeat in his fight to restore taxpayer-funded security.

The vrdict fueles what friends increasingly fear has become a life dominated by paranoia.

Revealing Harry's reaction, they said the Duke of Sussex has become consumed by security concerns since losing his court battle.

The verdic only reinforced his belief that danger is lurking around every corner.

Rob Shuter, citing an insider, claims, “Harry sees threats everywhere. The court decision didn’t just disappoint him—it confirmed what he already believed: that no one else is going to keep his family safe.”

The former senior working royal's friends shared their fear about the Duke and his family, adding that Harry's daily life has become governed by elaborate security rituals.

According to claims, homes and hotel rooms are swept for listening devices before he settles in.

He remains in constant fear of threats as he has to change phone numbers, which only share with those who can contact him directly.

He has to keep his movements nown to only a tiny circle of trusted aides.

The insider also revealed that Megahn's husband has pushed for decoy vehicles during some trips to make it harder to track his whereabouts.

“Security isn’t just a priority anymore—it’s an obsession,” says a second source.

“Every plan starts with the worst-case scenario. He assumes someone is watching, someone is listening, or someone knows where he is.”

Harry's family conflict, legal battles and relentless media attention have allegedly left him trapped in a constant state of hypervigilance.

“Everyone wants Harry to find some peace,”

Friend admit that being careful is understandable, but living as though every day brings a new threat is emotionally exhausting.

Friends hope he can eventually let his guard down before fear completely takes over.