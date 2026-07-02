Prince William ‘confirms' no chance of reconciliation with Prince Harry

Prince William proved with his actions that he is no longer in the mood to make amends with his estranged brother, Prince Harry, despite King Charles’ generous royal stay offer to his US-based son.

The Prince of Wales has been showing no interest in any kind of meeting with the Sussexes, confirming that he won’t ‘forgive’ the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for the hurt they gave to his family.

Harry and Meghan are expected to make a UK return with their kids, Archie and Lilibet, in mid-July.

Whether it's King Charles or Princess Kate, William has been receiving requests to reconcile with his brother.

But, royal commentator Russell Myers shared on ITV’s Loose Women, “Make no mistake that their relationship is the worst it's ever been, and I see no chance of a reconciliation. We’ve seen Harry speaking about wanting a reconciliation with his father, and there is a willingness from both sides to fix their relationship.”

“William, Catherine and other members of the Royal Family feel deeply hurt by everything Harry has said in the past about the Firm,” she added.

It will be interesting to see if any official statement or photo about King Charles’ meeting with the Sussex family will be released by the Palace despite William’s resentment.

If it happens, then it will be seen as a first step towards future peace with the Sussexes.