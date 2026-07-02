Buckingham Palace shares update as new Harry security drama unfolds

Prince Harry’s team undergoing major shakeup as King Charles schedule laid bare

King Charles is currently in Scotland attending his scheduled engagements for the week before Prince Harry arrives in the UK for a much-anticipated family reunion.

There has been a back-and-forth on the ongoing situation concerning the Sussex visit despite the fact that the monarch’s offer for an accommodation at Buckingham Palace remains on the table. The Sussex office is yet to respond with just days remaining ahead of their arrival.

Amid the ongoing concerns for Harry’s latest security risk, the Palace shared an update on the King’s plans in Scotland, visiting the historic town of Jedburgh.

Charles appears to be sticking to his schedule to witness a centuries-old traditional handball game. The full-contact game sees men and boys split into two teams based on where they live in the town – the Uppies and the Doonies.

The historic street sport has been played annually in the Borders town since 1704.

He will also see the horse procession riding past the town square and meet Jedburgh residents. The visit comes after 2023, first time since his cancer diagnosis.

Meanwhile, the Duke of Sussex’s spokesperson has maintained that Harry is the “most vulnerable” member of the royal family as he is the subject of six terrorist plots, five of which originated in the UK, according to ITV News.

Home Office and Buckingham Palace say the decisions on Harry’s security are a matter solely for the security professionals on the RAVEC Committee.