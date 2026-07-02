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Did NASA just reveal an 'alien gun' on Mars? Red planet mystery goes viral

Truth behind the 'Alien Gun' seen in a NASA Mars image revealed

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published July 02, 2026

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Did NASA just reveal an alien gun on Mars? Red planet mystery goes viral

Did the American space agency just release the photo of an alien from Mars? This question has been buzzing online after social media users spotted a strange looking object in a photo shared by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

The picture, originally captured by NASA’s Opportunity rover in 2014, has recently gone viral due to a strange looking object, which netizens are now describing as an “alien gun.”

Scott C. Waring, who runs the UFO-focused website UFO Sightings Daily, has claimed that NASA has deleted all other images that had potential hints about alien technology.

In a post on X, Waring said, “Alien gun on Mars photos, only one still exists, others deleted by NASA.”

His remarks were immediately debunked by another X user, who wrote, “I am not an expert but I am pretty sure that this is a rock.”

NASA has also maintained that it has no evidence of extraterrestrial life on the Red Planet. The space agency’s rovers are yet to discover any signs of current or past life on Mars.

Opportunity rover, launched in January 2004 to search for geological evidence of water that once existed on Mars, went inactive in July 2018. After multiple failures to establish contact with the robot, NASA declared its mission complete in February 2019.

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