‘Cruella 2’ gets exciting update from director Craig Gillespie

Fans who have been waiting for Cruella 2 finally have a reason to stay hopeful.

It's been nearly four years since Disney confirmed a sequel to the stylish live-action hit starring Emma Stone, but updates have been few and far between. Now, director Craig Gillespie has offered a small—but encouraging—progress report.

Speaking with The Playlist, Gillespie was asked the question fans have been asking for years: are we ever going to see Cruella 2?

“It’s possible,” he replied. “That’s going to be something else that’s on the agenda.”

It's hardly a release date, but after a long stretch of silence, even a hint of movement is enough to get fans talking.

Disney announced the sequel in 2021, shortly after Cruella became a critical and commercial success, with Emma Stone officially returning to reprise the iconic Disney villain. Since then, however, the project has remained largely under wraps.

Stone herself didn't reveal much when asked about the sequel last year, only describing it as a “work in progress.”

For now, that's all fans have to work with—but it's a lot more than they had yesterday.

Until Disney unveils its next move, viewers eager for another dose of Estella's rebellious fashion, sharp wit and deliciously chaotic schemes can revisit Cruella, which is currently streaming on Disney+.