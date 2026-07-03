Gigi Hadid reaches to bestie Taylor Swift's rehearsal dinner with beau: See

Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid first photographed together in 2014

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding celebrations are officially in full swing—and the celebrity arrivals are only adding to the excitement.

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid were spotted heading to the couple's rehearsal dinner at Madison Square Garden on Thursday evening, offering another glimpse at what is shaping up to be one of Hollywood's biggest events of the year.

Cooper looked wedding-ready in a classic suit and vest, pairing the formal look with sunglasses as he flashed a smile outside an SUV before climbing in. Hadid, who is reportedly one of Swift's bridesmaids, kept a lower profile and was said to be seated in the back of the vehicle. Swift's longtime friend Ashley Avignone occupied the front passenger seat.

Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid first photographed together in 2014

The rehearsal dinner reportedly welcomed around 100 guests, including Swift's longtime publicist Tree Paine, producer Jack Antonoff, childhood friend Abigail Anderson, sports broadcaster Erin Andrews and her husband, former NHL player Jarret Stoll. Travis Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce, was also seen arriving in New York looking ready for the family celebration.

The buzz intensified after Page Six reported that Swift and Kelce may have already exchanged vows in a private ceremony.

“They are already married,” one source claimed, while a Nashville insider said locals believe the couple “already got legally married.”

Neither Swift nor Kelce has addressed the speculation.

Meanwhile, Madison Square Garden continues its dramatic transformation, with red drapery, heightened security and final preparations underway before Friday's reported celebration, where nearly 1,000 guests are expected to toast the superstar couple.